PHOTOS: Cool New Art Gallery Opens Shop in Casper

A new art gallery opened shop in Casper today.

It’s called The Nest Artist Co-Op, and it’s located at 152 University Ct. Open from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Owner Kristin Schaeffer told K2Radio News she originally rented the space as a studio and workshop. “It really wasn’t big enough” and so she decided to turn it into a gallery.

When you walk into the colorful space, you’ll see different artists who rotate shifts in exchange for consignment.

Art hanging on the walls at the Nest Co-op

There’s an eclectic collection of work, all wonderful and weird. “I’m okay with that word,” laughed Schaeffer as we tried to pin down the exact adjective to describe the overall aesthetic. There’s everything from rocks and crystals to paintings and photographs.

Many of the gems have been sourced from Casper. There are even fossils from Fremont Canyon.

Schaefer’s art targets the yoga community, inspiring mindfulness and meditation.

Some readers may remember a four foot tall art installation she made for ART 321 last year. Shaeffer says she plans to bring it to the new gallery and put it out front.

She's made several smaller lamps with mandalas that cast a pattern on the walls and ceiling when plugged in.

Kristin Shaeffer shows her glowing lamp

Shaeffer designs the mandalas for the lamps on paper before making the lamps.

A mandala design Shaeffer is currently working on.

Local artist Mike Hills was on duty for opening day. He said, “I’m super excited to have a brick-and-mortar place to show my artwork.” Until now, his relationship with marketing his work to Casperites has been largely through vendor events like Funky Junk and Expos. This allows him to have a more permanent place for locals to come see his work.

“It’s not a gallery you’re afraid to walk in to,” explains Hills. There’s a wide variety of art and the prices are affordable and “no matter what your taste is, you’ll find something affordable.”

Mike Hills

Schaeffer says she plans to host events for the community to gather and talk all-things-art. Right now she's working on an idea for Memorial Day weekend (stay tuned).

"This is just the beginning," she told K2Radio News. "We plan to grow and grow and grow."

Check out photos from the gallery below!