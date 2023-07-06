Get Ready: 76th Annual Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Schedule

The 76th Annual Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo is right around the corner.

The event takes place July 7th -15th, 2023.

Beginning July 7th, the Brass Ring Amusement Midway of Fun Carnival will arrive with all new games and rides. Day Passes are now available online and at the Fairgrounds office.

The 13th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival returns July 8th at 8 a.m. beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast. Join the fun and use the sidewalks of downtown Casper as your canvas. The first 300 participants get a free t-shirt and rodeo ticket.

The Monster Truck Show begins at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. out at the fairgrounds that same Saturday.

Sunday, July 9th there is an Open Class BBQ Contest and Wine & Beer Contests where locals will compete for the coveted title of the Best in Natrona County.

Parade Day begins in downtown Casper on Tuesday, July 11th at 10:00 a.m.

It’s the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo! This year’s theme is “Neon Lights; Cowboy Nights!”

After the Parade, head out to the fairgrounds at noon.

A favorable strolling acts returns to the carnival midway, Charlie the Clown performs daily throughout the grounds. On the Free Stage don’t miss Master of Illusion, Sean Watson, with Three Stage Shows and strolling Magic.

7:30pm brings the First Performance of the PRCA Rodeo when the top cowboys & cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeo’s in the Nation! Enjoy 7 exciting events nightly including: Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 15th.

Wednesday July 12th, the fun continues with the gates opening at 3pm and closing at midnight. The Sea Lion Splash Attraction, Charlie the Clown and Master Illusionist Sean Watson all continue through Saturday July 15th.

It’s Wrangler Patriot Night at the PRCA Rodeo brought to you by Townsquare Media, beginning at 7:30pm, be sure to wear your Red, White & Blue to show your support of our troops! Veterans & Active Duty Military personnel get in free with valid ID!

Friday, July 14th, start the day with the Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9:00am. Don’t miss the Sea Lion Splash Attraction, Charlie the Clown, and Master Illusionist Sean Watson. The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5pm in the Arena. PEPSI sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30pm in the Outdoor Arena.

Saturday July 15th, is your last chance to get in on the action, don’t miss the Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast at 8:00am, followed by the Junior Livestock Sale at 9:00am.From 8:00am-5:00pm, don’t miss the Rocky Mtn. Regional Fiddle Championship and Country Music Competition on the Free Stage. Brass Ring Amusements Midway of Fun and Exhibit Halls all open at noon.

