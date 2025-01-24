(PHOTOS) Casper’s sprawling WYO Sports Ranch complex celebrates grand opening
CASPER, Wyo. – What started several years ago as an idea of a modest indoor playing field for kids has turned into a state-of-the-art 130,000-square-foot indoor sports complex near the Ford Wyoming Center.
After 18 months of construction, the $52 million, privately-funded facility was given a lavish party Thursday evening.
On its second weekend of operation, it hosted a youth basketball tournament with more than 60 teams and 543 athletes from around the region. “We had over 1,500 spectators and served over 275 cheeseburgers,” said General Manager Joe Hanson in a news release earlier this week.
Among the project’s early visionaries was Trudi Holthouse, president of the McMurry Foundation and daughter of the late Mickey and Susie McMurry, who spoke of her late parent’s longtime philanthropic commitment to Casper. “It’s been 10 years since we lost my dad, and two years since we lost my mom, almost to the date.”
“This is a huge legacy project for my family,” she said.
“I marveled at what Casper can accomplish,” he said, referring to a breakfast fundraiser last year that was attended by more than 1,000 people.
“One day – it could be 10 years from now, 30 years from now, 40 years from now – somebody’s going to be in here and they’re going to say, my mom or my dad, grandpa, grandma helped build this. That’s going to be special,” he said.
Casper Men Take Over Pro Image Sports in Casper Mall
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
PHOTOS: Irish Dancer From Casper In Scotland
Gallery Credit: Megan Gorman