(PHOTOS) Casper’s sprawling WYO Sports Ranch complex celebrates grand opening

CASPER, Wyo. – What started several years ago as an idea of a modest indoor playing field for kids has turned into a state-of-the-art 130,000-square-foot indoor sports complex near the Ford Wyoming Center.

After 18 months of construction, the $52 million, privately-funded facility was given a lavish party Thursday evening.

The lobby of the WYO Sports Ranch features multiple state-of-the-art video boards that can be customized and programmed for daily events. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) The building was designed by Casper’s Stateline No. 7 Architects, and features a large open lobby with advanced video boards, a full concession kitchen, a training gym sponsored by Banner Health, and multiple courts and playing fields. The facility has already kicked off a volleyball club with more than 300 youth players and is being utilized by local high school basketball teams for practice and by the Casper Soccer Club.

On its second weekend of operation, it hosted a youth basketball tournament with more than 60 teams and 543 athletes from around the region. “We had over 1,500 spectators and served over 275 cheeseburgers,” said General Manager Joe Hanson in a news release earlier this week.

Glenda Thomas of the Wold Foundation and vice-president of the WYO Sports Ranch board hands out complimentary jerseys during the grand opening on Friday, Jan. 24. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) The WYO Sports Ranch said it has so far booked 38 events out of a goal of 50 for the year.

Among the project’s early visionaries was Trudi Holthouse, president of the McMurry Foundation and daughter of the late Mickey and Susie McMurry, who spoke of her late parent’s longtime philanthropic commitment to Casper. “It’s been 10 years since we lost my dad, and two years since we lost my mom, almost to the date.”

“This is a huge legacy project for my family,” she said.

Participants mingle during the WYO Sports Ranch grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Her mother, Susie, made the first donation to the nonprofit established for the project in December 2022, according to board treasurer Jessica Hastings. They broke ground in June 2023. “So in two years, we raised $46 (million) of the $49 million that it’s taken to build this facility, and over 18 months we turned a dirt parking lot into what you see here today,” she said.

The lobby of the WYO Sports Ranch complex is seen outside at dusk during its grand opening celebration on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) Retired University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball coach Joe Legerski served as secretary on the board and used his experience to help guide the design and concept for the complex. He recalled sitting in a Laramie coffee shop with Trudi as they sketched out ideas early on, and how the concept evolved from a $10 million plan to more than $40 million over time.

“I marveled at what Casper can accomplish,” he said, referring to a breakfast fundraiser last year that was attended by more than 1,000 people.

“One day – it could be 10 years from now, 30 years from now, 40 years from now – somebody’s going to be in here and they’re going to say, my mom or my dad, grandpa, grandma helped build this. That’s going to be special,” he said.

A child plays on one of the several courts and fields at the WYO Sports Ranch complex’s grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Board members of the WYO Sports Ranch sit during the grand opening celebration on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Volleyball players run drills on one of the courts as participants in the WYO Sports Complex’s grand opening watch on Thursday. Jan. 23. The complex features 6 permanent basketball courts that can be configured into 12 volleyball courts. A turf court can also be configured into multiple basketball and volleyball courts. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Former Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan mingles during the WYO Sports Ranch grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

WYO Sports Ranch board treasurer Jessica Hastings talks during the complex’s grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Trudi Holthouse, President of the McMurry Foundation and daughter of the late Mickey and Susie McMurry, celebrates during a net cutting ceremony during the WYO Sports Ranch grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

Participants gather on court 1 at the WYO Sports Ranch during its grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

