(PHOTOS) Casper resident scares up a wicked garden for Halloween season

CASPER, Wyo. – A quaint Casper home has been transformed into a Halloween scare-scape for the spooky season.

The house on the 1600 block of South Jackson is occupied by MaryJane Capasso and her boyfriend Gonzo, who have gone all out in seasons past, but not quite this all out. “It’s not our first, but definitely our most detailed,” she said in a message to Oil City News.

“My boyfriend and I are Halloween obsessed,” she added.

Work started in the beginning of October and has progressed over the weeks.

“The inside of the house, it’s Halloween all year round,” she said, but this year they amped up the outdoor vibe as well. “We love to give kids a fun place to trick or treat and even the teens and adults are welcome.”

“The idea just started from random Halloween decorations to a theme of a graveyard over run by giant killer spiders,” she said. “It’s changed over the years but this one seems to be sticking.”

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)

(Courtesy MaryJane Capasso)