PHOTOS: Casper Mountain Lion Spotted in Front of Manor Heights Elementary School

A mountain lion has been spotted on the East side of Casper. Police are aware.

NCSD informed parents of the potential threat.

Cynthia Leverich said that she lives across from Manor Heights Elementary School. She went outside to see if her vehicle was locked when she noticed a stray dog coming up the road on 15th from Kingsbury, heading West.

"As it got closer and under the school lights, I could clearly see it was a big cat. Guessing a mountain lion. I had my phone in my pocket, was able to get a quick pic before it disappeared in the shadows on the corner of 15th and Hazelwood."

Leverich said she did notify the police.

Another witness by the name of Sparky told Wake Up Wyoming morning show host that her son saw the mountain lion at 6:10 a.m. as he was headed to the bus stop. The boy backed away from it, then sprinted home.

This was by Harden Park at Hamilton Way and North Sun Drive -- about two blocks off of Second Street close to Eyemart Express.

Sparky said he called 911 and jumped in the truck to get more specefics. He watched the cat jump into someone's backyard, so he knocked on their door to alert them. The woman who answered said she had seen it as well.

Mountain Lion Safety from the National Park Service says:

Go in groups with adults supervising children.

Keep children close to you.

Watch them closely and never let them run ahead of you.

Observations of captured wild mountain lions reveal that the animals seem especially drawn to children.

If you encounter a lion, remember the goals are to convince it that you are not prey and that you may be dangerous. Follow these safety tips:

Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over. A human standing up is just not the right shape for a lion's prey. Conversely, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal. In mountain lion country, avoid squatting, crouching or bending over, even when picking up children.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one. Again, pick up small children. Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

Fight back if attacked. A hiker in southern California used a rock to fend off a mountain lion that was attacking his son. Others have fought back successfully with sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal.

