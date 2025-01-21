(PHOTOS) Casper hosts MLK Jr. Day with Day of Service and Remembrance

CASPER, Wyo. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday was marked in Casper with speeches of hope and remembrance, along with community service.

Brutally cold weather lead to the cancelation of a planned march from Art 321 to the First United Methodist Church in downtown Casper. Instead, supporters gathered at the church, where ServeWyoming volunteers packed donated basic hygiene supplies and clothes for the homeless population in the basement. A service was held in the main chapel of the church featuring speakers, including church worship leader Kendyl Terry, and his wife, Ginger Terry.

ServeWyoming will continue to take donations for homeless people at their office at 330 South Center Street, Suite 317. Winter coats and other basic need items are welcome.

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

