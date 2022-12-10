PHOTOS: Casper Historic Trail Celebrates Holidays on the Homestead

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center hosted its annual "Holidays on the Homestead" for the first time since the pandemic.

Lezlie Oliver is a director with the trail center, she said she's been there a little less than a full year. She hails from Arizona and Florida and is so far loving it in Casper. "It's been really fun and I've enjoyed meeting new people," said Oliver.

“This year marks the Trails Center’s 20th anniversary."

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Lezlie Oliver, Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

One of the first people visitors met was Boston Krucheck, a volunteer and greeter with the trail center. He said he's been helping out since last January after the Trails Center did a presentation at his school.

K2Radio News asked him what he loves about history.

"How you can learn from it, and how it affects the future," said Krucheck.

Boston Krucheck, Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Boston Krucheck, Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

There were several volunteers dressed in pioneer regalia, many of whom are a part of Casper's historic club.

Most of the trains were supplied by a local train club, according to member Larry Heimtzman.

Heimtzman has loved trains since he was a little boy in Illinois during the Fifties and Sixties.

Larry Heimtzman, Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Larry Heimtzman, Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

He said the train setups match different eras. The club enjoys operating the trains. They meet once a month to add to their collections and make repairs.

There were 10-12 engines or more, said Heimtzman.

Visitors can view the train exhibits all month.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

There were several hands on activities for young and old, including festive crafts like rag dolls, origami cup and ball toys, tree ornaments, and cookie decorating.

Get our free mobile app

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Youngsters enjoyed writing letters to Santa, which were later picked up by the Pony Express to be delivered to Santa Clause on horseback.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

There was also gingerbread houses on display.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

The Prairie Sweet shop featured dutch oven hand dipped chocolates from pioneer women.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Historic Trail Center Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary