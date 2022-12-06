Gingerbread House Contest & More at the National Historic Trails Center This Week, Casper

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper reopened Thursday after a brief closure for maintenance on Wednesday.

The 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest is happening this week at the National Historic Trails Center.

Contestants are welcome to display their creations December 4th through the 10th at the Center, but they must take them home after the event.

The Trails Center’s annual model railroad exhibit will be on display throughout December. The exhibit is presented and operated by the Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association and will be open for operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday-Saturday during the month. Also returning to the Trails Center on Dec. 10 is the popular “Holiday on the Homestead” celebration, the first in-person event since 2019. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is featuring live performances, decorated Christmas trees, and a wide variety of hands-on activities for the whole family. SEE ALSO: Casper's Tate Museum Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with Santasaurus, Dino-Ornaments & More

U Create Christmas Crafting