PHOTOS: Casper Gets Crafty at Small Business Downtown

A small business in downtown Casper is offering homemade crafts for artsy-fartsies as we gear up for Christmas.

At the tail end of November they were at the Ford Center's craft fair offering DIY ornaments, lamps and wreaths.

Then, on Parade Day, at their main hub (148 E Midwest Street in Downtown Casper) with ornaments and snow globes...oh! and hot cocoa.

Owner Erin Danford said she collects little things here and there that then adorn customers' crafts.

U Create Christmas Crafting