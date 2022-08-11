PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire

The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire.

Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage.

"Crews worked tirelessly to prevent the spread of the fire to fences and structres on the border of the subdivision," a release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "The fire was brought under control a short time later."

The release also stated that six units from Casper Fire-EMS responded to the fire, as well as a Battalion Chief and investigators. Additionally, crews were assisted by personnel from the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Bureau of Land Management, the Evansville Fire Department, the Mills Fire Department, the Banner Wyoming Medical Center, the Casper Police Department, the Mills Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation, but Casper firefighters have release aerial photos of the damage caused, and they can be seen below.

