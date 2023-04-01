PHOTOS: Casper College Ag Department Hosts 43rd Annual Lamb & Pig Sale

Casper College News Release:

The 43rd Annual Lamb and Pig Sale hosted by the Casper College Agriculture Department will be held Sunday, April 2. The sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus. Animals can be viewed before the show on Saturday, April 1, at 6 p.m. at the same location.

Lamb consignors scheduled to attend are 3D Livestock, Bessier Club Lambs, Bulter Brothers Livestock, Casper College Lambs, DeLong Club Lambs, Freeman Livestock, Griffith Club Lambs, Hornecker Livestock, Jessie Bower, Lambert/Bomberger Livestock, Mesa Butler, Rives Livestock, Russell Show Lambs, Stewart Club Lambs, and the Stockwell Family.

Pig consignors scheduled to attend are Black Show Pigs, Burkett Show Pigs, Casper College Show Pigs, Rathbun Show Pigs, and Stalcup Genetics.

The animals for sale at the auction are young animals raised for 4-H and National FFA Organization projects. “Young people from around the state buy the animals, feed them to their optimal weight, and compete for grand champion at the local and state levels,” said Heath Hornecker, Casper College agriculture instructor.

The 2022 grand champion market hog of the Fremont County Fair was purchased from the 42nd Annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2022. The reserve lightweight division winner hog at the 2020 Natrona County Fair was raised and sold by Casper College, according to Hornecker. And the 2019 reserve champion lamb at the 2019 Hot Springs County Fair was from the college’s 39th Annual Lamb and Pig Sale in 2019.

The annual auction is used as a learning experience for the Casper College Agriculture Club members, who are responsible for the setup and handling of the event. Proceeds from the auction will go to the club to help with general and travel expenses.

For more information, contact Colby Hales at 307-268-2040 or colby.hales@caspercollege, Frank Hodnett at 307-268-2595 or frank.hodnett@caspercollege.edu, or Anne Wood at 307-268-3128 or anne.wood@caspercollege.edu.