2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one.

Both vehicles were driving in the correct direction, but the Charger was flipped around in the wreck.

The PIO said, "We would like to remind the public to obey the speed limit, traffick laws and to please always wear their seat belt."

The road is still blocked off as of right now, but the PIO did say they were almost ready to re-open it.

There was a car wreck on CY Avenue in the West Lane right by the Albertsons grocery store at or around 1:00 PM.

The Casper Police Department released a statement that said, "Please be advised that Westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports is closed due to an accident. Once the westbound lane is open, this will be shared with the public."

It appeared at least one person was loaded into an ambulance, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The damage to the Dodge Charger looked extensive.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

