PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant

There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming.

That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire.

"The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire outside of the buildings," Converse County Emergency Management wrote on their Facebook page. "There is no threat to the community and is contained to the Lignite Plant property."

K2 Radio has reached out to the Glenrock Fire Department and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

