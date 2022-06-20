PhotoFest: Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball

The Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series concluded on Saturday with Montana sweeping the series in boy's and girl's play. On Friday in Sheridan, the Wyoming boys lost 103-76 and then dropped a 94-77 decision in Lockwood on Saturday. It's been rough sledding for the Wyoming guys with 20 straight losses in the series with Montana leading overall 65-27.

The Wyoming girls team absorbed a 69-50 loss in Sheridan on Friday and a 68-49 defeat in Lockwood on Saturday. The girls have lost 12 in a row in the series and trail Montana overall 37-13.

We have some marvelous photos from those games in Sheridan, compliments of Gretchen McCafferty in our gallery below. Enjoy!

