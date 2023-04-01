PhotoFest: Wheatland Track and Field Meet

Even though the weather hasn't been great this spring, it was more than good enough for Wheatland to host their annual Invite on Thursday. It was a huge meet with 18 schools taking part. On the girls' side, Thunder Basin placed 1st with 98.25 points, Laramie was 2nd with 77.25 and Torrington took 3rd with 73. Here's the winners' list for the ladies on Thursday:

100 Meters:  Brooklyn Asmus-Torrington  12.99

200 Meters:  Brooklyn Asmus-Torrington  26.27

400 Meters:  Maya Karcee-Kaycee          1.00.75

800 Meters:  Ryann Smith-Rawlins          2.22.18

1600 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins         5:20.06

3200 Meters: Mallory Jones-Moorcroft     12.40.55

100 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins         15.46

300 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins         47.49

4X100 Relay: Thunder Basin                   50.83

4x400 Relay:  Douglas                             4.34.71

4x800 Relay:  Thunder Basin                   11.31.52

High Jump:    Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland 4-11

Long Jump:   Marissa Moorhouse-Torrington 17-6

Triple Jump:  Ina King-Thermopolis              34-4.75

Pole Vault:    Reese Door-Campbell County   10-0

Shot Put:      Jayln Shepherd-Thunder Basin 39-05

Discus:         Jaylin Shepherd-Thunder Basin 113-0

In the boys' team standings, Laramie was the big winner with 150 points, Torrington took 2nd with 89.25 and Thunder Basin was 3rd with 68.5. And the winners for the guys:

100 Meters:  Brendan Flock-Torrington        11.08

200 Meters:  Brendan Flock-Torrington        22.63

400 Meters:  Cody Hape-Burns                    50.79

800 Meters:  Meyer Smith-Laramie              2.01.03

1600 Meters: Aydan Loya-Torrington           4.41.11

3200 Meters: Meyer Smith-Laramie             9.55.05

110 Hurdles:  Wyatt Trembly-Dubois            16.79

300 Hurdles:  Wyatt Trembly-Dubois            42.34

4x100 Relay: Thunder Basin                        44.71

4x400 Relay:  Thunder Basin                       3.33.38

4x800 Relay:  Thermopolis                          9.10.91

High Jump:     Trennnan Pearson-Douglas  6-2

Long Jump:    Ben Fuller-Torrington            20-10.5

Triple Jump:   Bryce Stenson-Wheatland    40-3.75

Pole Vault:     Adrien Calderon-Laramie      13-0

Discus:          Chris Gonzoles-Laramie        137-7

Shot Put:       Cooper Stevens-Campbell County 51-0

Be sure and check out our short video from the proceedings on Thursday and a slew of photos from the meet in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino
