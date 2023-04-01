PhotoFest: Wheatland Track and Field Meet

Even though the weather hasn't been great this spring, it was more than good enough for Wheatland to host their annual Invite on Thursday. It was a huge meet with 18 schools taking part. On the girls' side, Thunder Basin placed 1st with 98.25 points, Laramie was 2nd with 77.25 and Torrington took 3rd with 73. Here's the winners' list for the ladies on Thursday:

100 Meters: Brooklyn Asmus-Torrington 12.99

200 Meters: Brooklyn Asmus-Torrington 26.27

400 Meters: Maya Karcee-Kaycee 1.00.75

800 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins 2.22.18

1600 Meters: Ryann Smith-Rawlins 5:20.06

3200 Meters: Mallory Jones-Moorcroft 12.40.55

100 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 15.46

300 Hurdles: Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 47.49

4X100 Relay: Thunder Basin 50.83

4x400 Relay: Douglas 4.34.71

4x800 Relay: Thunder Basin 11.31.52

High Jump: Desirae Iacovetto-Wheatland 4-11

Long Jump: Marissa Moorhouse-Torrington 17-6

Triple Jump: Ina King-Thermopolis 34-4.75

Pole Vault: Reese Door-Campbell County 10-0

Shot Put: Jayln Shepherd-Thunder Basin 39-05

Discus: Jaylin Shepherd-Thunder Basin 113-0

In the boys' team standings, Laramie was the big winner with 150 points, Torrington took 2nd with 89.25 and Thunder Basin was 3rd with 68.5. And the winners for the guys:

100 Meters: Brendan Flock-Torrington 11.08

200 Meters: Brendan Flock-Torrington 22.63

400 Meters: Cody Hape-Burns 50.79

800 Meters: Meyer Smith-Laramie 2.01.03

1600 Meters: Aydan Loya-Torrington 4.41.11

3200 Meters: Meyer Smith-Laramie 9.55.05

110 Hurdles: Wyatt Trembly-Dubois 16.79

300 Hurdles: Wyatt Trembly-Dubois 42.34

4x100 Relay: Thunder Basin 44.71

4x400 Relay: Thunder Basin 3.33.38

4x800 Relay: Thermopolis 9.10.91

High Jump: Trennnan Pearson-Douglas 6-2

Long Jump: Ben Fuller-Torrington 20-10.5

Triple Jump: Bryce Stenson-Wheatland 40-3.75

Pole Vault: Adrien Calderon-Laramie 13-0

Discus: Chris Gonzoles-Laramie 137-7

Shot Put: Cooper Stevens-Campbell County 51-0

Be sure and check out our short video from the proceedings on Thursday and a slew of photos from the meet in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Wyoming High School Track and Field Photo Courtesy: Frank Gambino