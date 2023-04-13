PhotoFest: High School Sports Pics of the Week-Apr. 6-8

The spring sports season is picking up steam thanks to the weather giving these athletes a break. Among the items in this week's collection of sports photos, we have the Cheyenne Track Meet, soccer between Worland and Douglas, softball from the Cheyenne East-Wheatland doubleheader, girls wrestling from the Iowa Duals, and high school-aged lacrosse featuring the Cheyenne Tornadoes and Jackson.

If you have some images you would like to share, use the WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming High Sports Pics of the Week: Apr. 6-8 Wyoming High Sports Pics of the Week: Apr. 6-8