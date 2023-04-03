Team Wyoming Girls Wrestling Team Competes in Iowa Duals

The annual AAU Twin Rivers wrestling duals were held in Des Moines, Iowa over the weekend and the Wyoming Girls wrestling squad brought 63 athletes to this big event.

The Wyoming High School Gold team went 4-4 in their duals in this 2-day event. Lily Quintanilla of Thermopolis went undefeated and earned Gold All-American status. Josie Houk of Lingle Fort Laramie and Maggie Smith of Rock Springs earned Silver All-American status and both of those ladies were Wyoming State Champions. Three other State Champs earned Copper All-American honors, McKinzie Mortensen of Pinedale. Teila Peters from Buffalo and Kelly Walsh's Olivia Smith. Zoey Green of KW also earned Copper All-American status.

The Wyoming High School Brown Team went 2-5 in the duals with State Champion Rebecca Oetken of Sheridan earning Bronz All-American distinction. Zella Maez of Green River and Shoshoni's Brueklyn Truempler were Copper All-Americans. The Wyoming Progressive team went 5-2 with Raychel Cole of Lyman, Wind River's Maggie Jensen, and Star Valley's Shaley KUnz earning Gold All-American status.

A group of Wyoming boys competed in the AAU Twin Rivers Junior/Senior duals in Iowa this past weekend taking 7th place. Liam Fox of Cheyenne east went 7-0 and he is the 4A State Champion at 145 pounds. Kelly Walsh's Dylan Sorensen went 4-0 at 106 pounds and he placed 3rd at the 4A state tournament in that weight class. Stetson Davis of Powell went 4-2 and he is the 3A Wyoming State Champion at 220 pounds.

We have a great collection of photos of the girls' tournament in Iowa, compliments of Nicole Peters. They can be found in the gallery below. Enjoy!

