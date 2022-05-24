PhotoFest: State Track Meet-Friday

Friday's session of the State High School Track Meet featured a few performances that broke class records with some very competitive races on the track. On the other hand, we saw some races that were dominated by an individual which is tough to do considering the strength of the field. The day was still challenging with football-type weather and an occasional snow squall. Our high school athletes are tough and resilient and you got to admire that.

We have a huge collection of pics from Friday's session from mountainregionsports.com so there's probably somebody that looks familiar. Enjoy!

