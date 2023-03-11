PhotoFest! State 4A Basketball Tournament: Day 2

The semi-final round is complete at the 4A State Basketball Tournament in Casper and we'll have new champions for the boys and girls. On the boys' side, defending champ Thunder Basin lost in the quarterfinal round with Cheyenne East beating Campbell County in the first semi-final and Laramie downed Cody in the 2nd semi-final. East and Laramie will meet for the 4A championship at 8 pm on Saturday at the Ford Center. Star Valley beat Jackson and Riverton defeated Thunder Basin in the consolation round.

In 4A girls, defending champion Cheyenne East lost to Cody in the semi-final round with Thunder Basin beating Sheridan in overtime in the other semi-final. Cody will take on Thunder Basin for the 4A girls' title on Saturday at 6:30 at the Ford Center. In the consolation round, Kelly Walsh defeated Green River and Campbell County beat Star Valley.

We have a large collection of photos from the semi-finals and the consolation round to share with you. They can be found in our galleries below. Enjoy!

