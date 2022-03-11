The State 4A Basketball Tournament moved through the semi-final round on Friday at the Ford Center with some compelling games. In the boy's bracket, Thunder Basin advanced to the championship game with a basket with less than :02 to go to nip Kelly Walsh 41-19. The Bolts will play Cheyenne East in the championship on Saturday after the Thunderbirds beat Sheridan 56-44.

In 4A Girls, it will be a rematch of last year's championship as defending titlist Cheyenne East defeated Natrona 64-46 and Cody beat Thunder Basin 61-51.

We have a large batch of photos from the semi-finals and the consolation round from the 4A bracket on Friday. The effort and intensity was there to see!

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest! State 4A Basketball Day Two PhotoFest! State 4A Basketball Day Two