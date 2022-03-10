The State 3A Basketball Tournament tipped off in Casper on Thursday. Like any other state tournament, some teams played well and some didn't. Some individuals had solid games and other struggles. It's the nature of March Madness.

Today's quarterfinal round games were played at the Ford Center and there were a couple of marquee match-ups. So a couple of good teams saw their championship hopes disappear in the first round.

We do have a large collection of photos from those first-round games on Thursday to share with you. Remember the semi-final round will be on Friday and the finals will be on Saturday. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest! State 3A Basketball: Day One PhotoFest! State 3A Basketball: Day One