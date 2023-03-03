PhotoFest! State 2A Basketball Tournament: Day 2

The 2A State Basketball Tournament shifted over to the Ford Center in Casper for the consolation round and the semi-final round on Friday. The Saturday championship matches are set and Burns will take on Lingle-Fort Laramie for the girls' title and Big Horn plays Pine Bluffs for the boys' championships.

We had a few entertaining games in both the semis and the consolation bracket and we have a large assortment of photos to share with you from the 8, 2A games played on Friday. Take a look and see if know one of these players competing in March Madness. Enjoy!

