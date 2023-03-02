PhotoFest: State 1A Basketball Tournament: Day 1

The State 1A basketball tournament is in the books in Casper and the higher seed won 7 of 8 games in the boys and girls brackets in the quarterfinal round. So on the girls' side, Upton will take on Cokeville in one semifinal while Burlington meets defending champion Southeast in the other. Those games will be played at Casper College on Friday at 4:30 pm and 6 pm.

Over on the boys' side in 1A, it will be defending champion Upton and Cokeville in one of the semi's with Burlington taking Saratoga in the other. Those games will be at 7:30 pm and 9 pm at Casper College.

We have some photos to share from the 8 first-round games in Class 1A from the Ford Center in Casper. Enjoy!

State 1A Basketball Tournament Day 1 State 1A Basketball Tournament Day 1