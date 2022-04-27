Photofest: Sheridan/Benson Track Meet

The Sheridan/Border War Track Meet was run on Tuesday at Homer Scott Stadium with a handful of Wyoming teams plus 3 schools from Billings, Montana. On the girl's side, Addie Pendergast of Sheridan had another outstanding performance with a win in the 200 meters in 24.74, a win in the 400 in 56.46, and a 2nd place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11. She was the only runner in the 400 field that finished with a time of under a minute.

In the distance races, the top Wyoming finisher in the 800 meters was Ashley Gross of Natrona who took 2nd with a clocking of 2.29.15. Taylor Stinson of Cody won the 1600 meter run in 5.23.75 with Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger capturing the 3200 in 11.45.08. Thunder Basin's Gabby Mendoza swept the hurdle races winning the 100 in 15.5 and the 300 in 46.12. Thunder Basin won the 4x100 relay, the 4x400, and the 1600 medley with Sheridan taking the 4x800

in the girl's field events, Sheridan's Dulce Carroll and Preslee Moser each cleared 5-2, KW's Madison Bullard won the long jump going, 18-5.5 with her teammate Elayna Chafee winning the triple jump in 37-8.25. Natrona's Alesha Lane swept the throwing events with a toss of 134-6 in the discus and 39-1 in the shot-put. The top Wyoming finisher in the pole vault was Brenna Younkin from Campbell County who took 2nd, clearing 10-8.

On the boy's side, Carter McComb of Sheridan had a great meet with a first-place finish in the 100 in 10.84 which set a meet record, a first-place finish in the 200 in 21.84, and also ran the anchor leg on the Bronc's winning 4x100 relay team. In the boy's 400-meter dash, the winner there was Thunder Basin's Kayden LaFromboise in 50.55. In the hurdle events, Mason Weickum of Natrona ran 14.97 to win the 110 with Aiden O'Leary of Sheridan winning the 300 in 40.41. In the rest of the relay's Sheridan won the 4x400, Natrona won the sprint medley, and Kelly Walsh the 4x800

Over in the distance races, Jackson Dutcher of Natrona prevailed in the 800 in 2.00.98, Reese Charest ran 4.37.07 to take the 1600 and Tristan Enders took the tape in the 3200 in 10.04.34

Over in the boy's field events, Sheridan's Texas Tanner won the discus going 172-9 and KW's Cam Burkett placed first in the shot at 58-2 Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis posted another win in the pole vault at 15-7. The high jump winner was was Robby Porter of Cody who went over the bar at 6-4. His teammate Luke Talich placed first in the long jump at 22-2.50 with Kellan McCoul going 42-6 to win the triple jump.

