PhotoFest! National High School Finals Rodeo-Sunday

Photo Courtesy: Dee Welch

The National High School Finals Rodeo kicked off at Sunday night at the Camplex in Gillette. This is a huge rodeo with over 1600 contestants from 44 states and 5 Canadian provinces. A year ago, Haiden Thompson of Yoder won the national championship in the goat tying and she is back to defending her title. The Wyoming team, both boys and girls have a lot of talent, so we'll see how they fare the rest of the week.

We have some photos to share with you from Sunday nights performance, courtesy of Dee Welsch. Take a peek!

Photo Courtesy: Dee Welsch
