PhotoFest: Kelly Walsh Trojan Invite Track Meet

The track season is starting to gain some traction with the weather improving even though it was a bit breezy for the Kelly Walsh Trojan Invite in Casper on Thursday. Sheridan's Addie Pendergast is maybe the state's finest female track athlete and posted a time of 23.58 in the 200 meters. That clocking beat the existing overall state record set by Jerayah Davis from Kelly Walsh back in 2013. State records can only be broken at the state meet but that was a superlative effort by Pendergast. She also won the 300-meter hurdles. In the team standings, Natrona placed 1st on the girls' side with 172 points, Sheridan was 2nd with 148 and Kelly Walsh took 3rd with 130. The Natrona boys dominated the meet with 275.5 points, Sheridan too 2nd with 89.5, and Kelly Walsh was 3rd with 84. Here's a rundown of the individual winners.

Girls:

100 Meters: Ashlyn Mundell-Elite Solutions Academy 12.06

200 Meters: Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 23.58

400 Meters: Lily Nichols-Wheatland 1.01.07

800 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 2.32.48

1600 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona 5.34.07

3200 Meters: Cierra Daniels-Natrona 13.25.90

100 Hurdles: Jordan Kroeger-Kelly Walsh 15.82

300 Hurdles: Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 46.86

4x100 Relay: Natrona 51.4

4x400 Relay: Natrona 4.12.25

4x800 Relay: Natrona 10.37.69

1600 Medley: Natrona 4.20.79

High Jump: Vinae Buford-Stillman-Thunder Basin 4-11

Long Jump: Maddy Buford-Kelly Walsh 18-10.5

Triple Jump: Callista Roush-Sheridan 35-1.25

Pole Vault: Lily Charest-Sheridan 11-0

Discus: Jaylynn Morgan-Sheridan 119-10

Shot-Put: Josie Ankeny-Sheridan 40-10

Boys:

100 Meters: Brendan Flock-Torrington 10.67

200 Meters: Breckin McClintock-Natrona 22.64

400 Meters: Brendan Flock-Torrington 50.4

800 Meters: Ayden Loya-Torrington 2.08.16

1600 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 4.39.41

3200 Meters: Kaden Chatfield-Riverton 4.29.41

110 Hurdles: Mason Weickum-Natrona 15.14

300 Hurdles: Cameron Perez-Sheridan 40.85

4x100 Relay: Natrona 43.85

4x400 Relay: Natrona 3.24.04

4x800 Relay: Natrona 8.18.45

1600 Medley: Natrona 4.20.79

High Jump: Kaiden Lee-Natrona 6-2

Long Jump: Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh 21-2.75

Triple Jump: Mayson Storeim-Natrona 41-.3.25

Pole Vault: Kavin Hoff-Natrona 14-7

Discus: Tyler Bennick-Torrington 143-7

Shot Put: Tyler Bennick-Torrington 51-11.5

We also have a large collection of photos from the meet courtesy of Shannon Dutcher and Libby Ngo.

