PhotoFest: Kelly Walsh Trojan Invite Track Meet

The track season is starting to gain some traction with the weather improving even though it was a bit breezy for the Kelly Walsh Trojan Invite in Casper on Thursday. Sheridan's Addie Pendergast is maybe the state's finest female track athlete and posted a time of 23.58 in the 200 meters. That clocking beat the existing overall state record set by Jerayah Davis from Kelly Walsh back in 2013. State records can only be broken at the state meet but that was a superlative effort by Pendergast. She also won the 300-meter hurdles. In the team standings, Natrona placed 1st on the girls' side with 172 points, Sheridan was 2nd with 148 and Kelly Walsh took 3rd with 130. The Natrona boys dominated the meet with 275.5 points, Sheridan too 2nd with 89.5, and Kelly Walsh was 3rd with 84. Here's a rundown of the individual winners.

Girls:

100 Meters:   Ashlyn Mundell-Elite Solutions Academy        12.06

200 Meters:   Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                            23.58

400 Meters:   Lily Nichols-Wheatland                                   1.01.07

800 Meters:   Ally Wheeler-Natrona                                      2.32.48

1600 Meters: Ally Wheeler-Natrona                                      5.34.07

3200 Meters: Cierra Daniels-Natrona                                  13.25.90

100 Hurdles:  Jordan Kroeger-Kelly Walsh                           15.82

300 Hurdles:  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                            46.86

4x100 Relay: Natrona                                                           51.4

4x400 Relay: Natrona                                                          4.12.25

4x800 Relay: Natrona                                                          10.37.69

1600 Medley: Natrona                                                          4.20.79

High Jump:    Vinae Buford-Stillman-Thunder Basin              4-11

Long Jump:   Maddy Buford-Kelly Walsh                               18-10.5

Triple Jump:  Callista Roush-Sheridan                                   35-1.25

Pole Vault:    Lily Charest-Sheridan                                       11-0

Discus:         Jaylynn Morgan-Sheridan                                 119-10

Shot-Put:      Josie Ankeny-Sheridan                                      40-10

Boys:

100 Meters:  Brendan Flock-Torrington                                10.67

200 Meters:  Breckin McClintock-Natrona                            22.64

400 Meters:  Brendan Flock-Torrington                                50.4

800 Meters:  Ayden Loya-Torrington                                     2.08.16

1600 Meters: Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                               4.39.41

3200 Meters: Kaden Chatfield-Riverton                               4.29.41

110 Hurdles:  Mason Weickum-Natrona                              15.14

300 Hurdles: Cameron Perez-Sheridan                               40.85

4x100 Relay: Natrona                                                          43.85

4x400 Relay: Natrona                                                          3.24.04

4x800 Relay: Natrona                                                          8.18.45

1600 Medley: Natrona                                                          4.20.79

High Jump:    Kaiden Lee-Natrona                                        6-2

Long Jump:   Landon Walker-Kelly Walsh                            21-2.75

Triple Jump:  Mayson Storeim-Natrona                                41-.3.25

Pole Vault:    Kavin Hoff-Natrona                                          14-7

Discus:         Tyler Bennick-Torrington                                  143-7

Shot Put:      Tyler Bennick-Torrington                                  51-11.5

We also have a large collection of photos from the meet courtesy of Shannon Dutcher and Libby Ngo. Plus a video of some of the proceedings on Thursday in Casper. Enjoy!

