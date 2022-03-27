PhotoFest! Girls Softball Week #2

The girl's softball season moved along into the 2nd week of the season and with the nice weather, it was great to see fans and players alike at the old ballyard. Thunder Basin from Gillette won all 4 of their games over the weekend with a sweeps of Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East. Campbell County went 2-2 with doubleheader splits with East and Central. East and Central did lose 3 of 4 this weekend and Laramie went 3-0. Kelly Walsh won all 4 of their games over the weekend with sweeps over Rock Springs and Green River while Natrona went 3-1 with a split with Rock Springs and a sweep of  Green River. So Rock Springs goes 1-3 for the weekend, Green River 0-4, Cheyenne South 0-2, and Wheatland 1-2.

We have some images to share with you from the Cheyenne-Gillette match-ups and the Casper Sweetwater County teams in our gallery below. Enjoy!

