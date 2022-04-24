PhotoFest: Douglas Track Meet

The Douglas track meet was held on Saturday and the meet was almost finished before the lightning arrived. But the vast majority of the meet was completed and on the girl's side, Desirae Iacovaetto won two events, the 100-meter dash in 13.08 and the 200 in 26.55. Wheatland's Lily Nichols continues her fine season with wins in the 400 and the 800. She ran the 400 in 1.01.26 and the 800 in 2.27.61. The 1600-meter run winner was Mallory Jones of Moorcroft in 6.09.8 with Glenrock's Sara Winger going 15.03.63 to take the 3200. Over in the hurdle events, Jaden Meyer of Douglas took the tape in the 100 in 17.24 while Makenzi Partridge of Glenrock won the 300 in 51.40

In the girl's relay events, Douglas won the 4x100, Thermopolis the 4x800, and Moorcroft the 1600 medley. In the field events for the ladies, Calie Dahl from Douglas cleared 4-9 in the high jump, Mylie Benson of Wheatland cleared 7-7 in the pole vault, Glenrock's Isabella Taylor had a leap of 17-2 to win the long jump with Ina King going 32-8 to win the triple jump. Glenrock' Ann-Marie Young threw 34-7 to win the shot with Bailey Hofland of Sundance taking the discus at 119-5.

In the girl's team standings, Glenrock was first with 144 points, Wheatland 2nd with 101, and Douglas 3rd with 99.

Over on the boy's side in the Douglas meet, Tristan Watkins of Riverton placed first in the 100 in 11.34, Rodee Brow from Wheatland won the 200 in 22.32 and Brow also won the 400 with a clocking of 50.61 In the boy's distance races, Keaton Mills of Sundance ran 2.13.86 to win the 800 and Brodie Zwetzig of Douglas took the 1600 meters in 5.05.39. Douglas swept the hurdle races with Kaden Bauersachs of Douglas wins the 110 in 17.04 and Keltan Ewing ran 40.93 to take the 300. In the relays, Wright wins the 4x100, Douglas won the 4x800 and the 1600 medley.

In the field events, Wheatland had a field day with Kade Preuit winning the high jump at 6-0 and the long jump at 20-2.50. Rodee Brow cleared 14-6 to win the pole vault and Bryce Stenson captured the triple jump at 39-11. In the weight events, Teegan Seeds of Douglas won both the shot and the discus, going 43-5.50 in the shot and 134-7 in the discus. In the boy's team standings, Douglas was first with 150, Wheatland 2nd with 101, and Riverton 3rd with 90.

Be sure and take a look at our video from Douglas on Friday and our collection of photos in our gallery below.

