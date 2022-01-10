Cheyenne was packed with basketball on Friday and Saturday with the Taco Johns Tournament that was played at the three Cheyenne schools plus, the Storey Gym. Among the noteworthy items on the girl's side was Douglas actually lost a game as they were beaten by Kelly Walsh. The Bearcats had won their previous 48 games in a row and that was their first defeat since early January of 2020. KW went 2-1 in the tournament, Douglas 3-1, and defending 4A state champion Cheyenne East went 3-0. Green River and Riverton went 2-1.

On the boy's side, Kelly Walsh is off to a great start this year and they went 3-0 in Cheyenne. East also went 3-0 with Laramie and Central going 2-1

We have some various images from the Taco John's tournament compliments of Trenda Allen so be sure and take a look at those in our gallery below!

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest! Cheyenne Basketball Tournament PhotoFest! Cheyenne Basketball Tournament