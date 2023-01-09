PhotoFest: Cheyenne Basketball Tournament

PhotoFest: Cheyenne Basketball Tournament

Photo Courtesy: SHannon Dutcher

The James Johnson/Cheyenne Basketball Tournament attracted more than a few good teams on both the girls' and boys' sides of the ledger. For the ladies,  4A Cheyenne East went 3-0 and has now won 48 consecutive games which ties a state record. That included a win over Douglas the #1 ranked team in 3A.  Douglas by the way won 48 games in a row from 2020-22. East the defending 4A state champions went 3-0 in the tournament and sit at 9-0. Douglas the defending 3A state champions went 3-1 and 10-1 on the season. Laramie won all 3 of their games in the tournament so they are 10-0 and Wheatland won 3 out of 4 and they are 10-2.

For the guys, Douglas is the #1 ranked team in 3A and down the #1 ranked team in 4A Cheyenne East 51-50 in this tourney. Douglas went 3-0 over the weekend and is 10-1 overall. Riverton is 8-2 after 3 wins in Cheyenne and Laramie also won 3 times so the Plainsmen are 7-3. East and Central are both 8-2.

We do have some photos to share from the tournament thanks to Trenda Allen and Shannon Dutcher. Those images can be found in our gallery below. Take a peek!

Get our free mobile app

Cheyenne Basketball Tournament

Cheyenne Basketball Tournament
Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher
loading...
Filed Under: Boys Basketball, Cheyenne Central Indians, Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, Cheyenne South Bison, Douglas Bearcats, Evanston Red Devils, girls basketball, Kelly Walsh Trojans, Laramie Plainsmen, Natrona County Mustangs, Riverton Wolverines, Rock Springs Tigers, Sheridan Broncs, Wheatland Bulldogs
Categories: Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio