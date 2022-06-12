The 49th annual Shrine Bowl was won by the North 37-3 in Casper on Saturday with the North dominating play, practically start to finish. The North rang up over 400 yards of offense and held the South offense to just over 200. Jackon quarterback Sadler Smith was named the offensive MVP and Daniel Gorman of Cody was named the defensive MVP.

We have a huge collection of photos from the game thanks to Shannon Dutcher so take a peek and see who you recognize. Enjoy!

Wyoming High School Football Photo Courtesy: Shannon Dutcher

