Finally, it's warming up.

We all love getting out there and getting some sun.

So do the snakes.

If you're someone who loves walking across the open planes and mountains of Wyoming then, besides looking out at the view, be sure to look down.

Rattlesnakes are waking and slithering out into the sun.

They need to warm their bodies.

It's one thing to find a single rattler.

Imagine coming across a den.

They really do blend in out there, so you can be really close and not know it.

Here is a video of a rattlesnake den found in Wyoming.

You might even find them around, and even under, your house.

It is true that, in most cases, these snakes really don't want any trouble.

If you don't bother them they won't bother you.

It's not just rattlers that you have to look out for.

Wyoming has many different kinds of venomous snakes.

Most snakes are harmless, but, why take the chance?

Here is a list of some of the snakes in Wyoming that can do you harm.

Let's take a look at some tips for how to avoid rattlesnakes and what to do if you come across one, or a den.

Scan the ground as you walk.

If you see one, stop, and slowly back up.

Most rattlesnake bites are dry bites. The snake does not want to inject you. He needs that for his food.

Walk with a walking stick. That can help you keep it at a distance. Don't beat on the snake with it.

Go around, leave it alone.

An Idiots Guide To Wyoming Spring Flowers