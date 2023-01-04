[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today

Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland.

Today's extreme winds create a high risk for blow overs of light, high-profile vehicles. The high wind has already taken its toll on semi-truck drivers traveling on the I-25 corridor. The NWS shared a photo of a blown-over semi taken by one of their employees this morning.

The NWS urged drivers to use caution as the high winds create a risk of blowing snow and reduced visibility for travelers.