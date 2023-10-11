PHOTO CONTEST: Send in Your Best Picture of a Pet in Costume for Chance to Win Free Tickets to Candlelight Frights’ Halloween Experience

Small and snuggly or big and brutish, pet costumes are hilarious and adorable (granted your pet is up for it)!

We want to see your fuzziest family members dressed up.

K2Radio News is having a pet photo contest. To enter, click the button below (be sure to include your name and contact info--either a mobile phone number and/or email).

All entries must be submitted by Sunday, Oct. 22, before midnight.

Our judges will pick five winners who will receive two FREE tickets to Candlelight Fright's Vintage Halloween Experience; either the 6-9 Early Experience or the 9-midnight VIP Experience.

