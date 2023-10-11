PHOTO CONTEST: Send in Your Best Picture of a Pet in Costume for Chance to Win Free Tickets to Candlelight Frights&#8217; Halloween Experience

PHOTO CONTEST: Send in Your Best Picture of a Pet in Costume for Chance to Win Free Tickets to Candlelight Frights’ Halloween Experience

Cousin It from "the Adams Family." Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Small and snuggly or big and brutish, pet costumes are hilarious and adorable (granted your pet is up for it)!

We want to see your fuzziest family members dressed up.

K2Radio News is having a pet photo contest. To enter, click the button below (be sure to include your name and contact info--either a mobile phone number and/or email).

All entries must be submitted by Sunday, Oct. 22, before midnight.

Our judges will pick five winners who will receive two FREE tickets to Candlelight Fright's Vintage Halloween Experience; either the 6-9 Early Experience or the 9-midnight VIP Experience.

SEE: Fusing Horror & History: A Casper Heritage Harvest Festival 

To learn more about Candlelight Fright's Halloween Experience check out our latest podcast episode.

The Dogs of Beartrap Summer Festival 2023

We will continue to add new photos as we get them. So, keep coming back for more adorableness.

Gallery Credit: Bill Schwamle

8 Famous Dogs in Hollywood

Our favorite four legged canine companions and the movies they starred in.

Gallery Credit: Bejay Lindseth

Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News

More From K2 Radio