PG&E Pleading Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 Northern California wildfire that killed 84 people and decimated three towns.

The utility says in a statement Monday it will also admit to a single count of unlawfully starting a fire.

Under a plea agreement with the Butte County district attorney’s office, PG&E will pay the maximum fine of about $4 million.

The company will also fund efforts to restore access to water for the next five years for residents impacted by the loss of a canal destroyed by the fire.