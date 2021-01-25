Petroleum Association of Wyoming ‘Proud to Support Rep. Cheney’

Embattled Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney can count at least one prominent Wyoming lobby among her supporters.

On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming released a statement endorsing Wyoming's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. It comes after Cheney was censured by some in the Wyoming GOP and is now facing a primary challenger following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

"Wyoming must rely on a small but mighty three-person delegation to carry an enormous load to protect our interests. Luckily for Wyoming, our delegation has long punched above its weight and we are confident they will continue to do so," the organization said. "Representative Cheney may be only 1 of 435 members, but her voice carries tremendous weight for all of Wyoming."

Cheney, the number-three House GOP member, finds herself facing pushback following her vote to impeach Trump. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment following the insurrection at the US Capitol.

She was also the highest-ranking Republican to vote for impeachment.

Last week, the Carbon County Republican Central Committee voted to censure Cheney.

Also last week, Laramie County State Senator Anthony Bouchard announced his intention to run against Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary election.

Following the vote, Cheney said her decision to impeach Trump was not a partisan issue.

"This is a moment of real peril," Cheney said in a news conference with Wyoming reporters after the House voted for impeachment largely on party lines a week after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.

"It's a moment when all of us realize that our republic is very fragile and that we all have an obligation to ensure we're doing everything that we're compelled to do everything by our oaths to ensure the survival of our republic," she added.