Carbon County Republican Central Committee Censures Cheney

The Carbon County Republican Central Committee has voted to censure Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for her recent vote in the U.S. House in favor of impeaching President Trump.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a censure as ''the act of blaming or condemning sternly.''

Cheney, who was one of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeachment, released a statement last week explaining her vote:

"a violent mob" that attacked the United States capitol to obstruct the democratic process.

"This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic," Cheney wrote adding, "Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough.

"I will vote to impeach the president."

But in a unanimous vote, the party central committee approved the following censure:

