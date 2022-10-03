Pet Dies in Accidental Casper Structure Fire, Owner Displaced

According to a news release by Casper Fire-EMS, there was a structure fire at the 500 block on East 15th Street around 6 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The fire was at a single-family residence, and when units arrived they found heavy smoke with fire coming from a rear bedroom, and then the units there extinguished the fire.

While the owner of the home was not there at the time of the fire, a pet cat died in the fire.

As far as Casper fire is aware, there was only one permanent resident in the building and they were displaced following the fire due to heavy smoke damage and the disconnection of utilities.

They are receiving assistance from the Natrona County Red Cross.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.

There was also assistance provided by the Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communication Center, and technicians with both Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be an accident due to an overload of electrical extension cords.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to safely use extension cords, that they should never be used as permanent wiring, and that the cords are rated appropriately and are certified by an independent testing laboratory.

Dane Andersen, Engineer and Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, said that fires caused by overloaded electrical cords are something they see frequently, along with unattended cooking fires and improper disposal of cigarettes.

