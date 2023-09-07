Pedestrian Killed on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper

A 59-year old Wyoming man was struck and killed after walking into a busy intersection in Casper on Labor Day around 9:49 p.m.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary, Charles Landrum was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox approaching the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Denis Drive at milepost 10.11.

The other parties involved in the crash were uninjured.

Road conditions were wet and it was raining at the time of the crash.

This is the 102nd person to die on Wyoming roadways this year compared to 90 at the same time last year.

