At the Natrona County School Board meeting on Monday, several parents and students spoke about the lack of consequences for a student who they allege to have committed sexual battery.

The grandmother of the student who was alleged to have been assaulted said the board needs to properly punish the student who committed the battery and gave blue folders to each of the board members detailing the information surrounding her granddaughter's case.

The father of the same student said that he hopes the board is able to do something to properly address what happened.

"As a father, I look at you and see a system that has failed," he said. "It failed my daughter for school activities. She can't go do this stuff, why? Because she's in fear. The system that you guys wrote has failed. And, as a father, I'm sure many of you know this, you would do anything for your child. I want to see change in here. I want to know that our system might be broken, but we can fix it. I want to know why my daughter has to suffer when this star athlete, this student when he walks around being paraded around, there are no repercussions. What kind of system is this. What have we done to protect our child."

In all, eight people came up to speak out, mostly reading from the same prepared statement, quoting passages from the school handbook, and asking the district to take disciplinary action and hold the people responsible to account.

Tanya Southerland, director of public relations for the NCSD, said she does not have any information to provide at this time.

Before the public began commenting, Craig Silva, the attorney for the NCSD, said people need to stay civil, that they don't want to invoke the disruption of a public meeting, and that the board is unable to comment on certain matters because of state and federal law.

I can't imagine the pain experienced by the young woman who was talked about tonight...I know this doesn't go very far, but understand we hear you, and we're concerned, thank you.

At the end of the meeting, Trustee Clark Jensen, along with several other board members, said he can't imagine the pain that was experienced, but that he appreciates the comments made by those that came up to speak.

"I can't imagine the pain experienced by the young woman who was talked about tonight and our public meeting statutes prevent us as trustees from commenting further," Jenson said. "I know this doesn't go very far, but understand we hear you, and we're concerned, thank you."