NC Girls, KW Boys Claim Peach Basket

The annual Peach Basket Classic was held on Thursday night in Casper as the Natrona girls basketball team and Kelly Walsh boys won the coveted trophy. In the girl's game, Natrona held a 31-6 lead at halftime with Kelly Walsh making a nice rally in the 2nd half only to fall short 51-34. NC was ranked 3rd in 4A in our latest WyoPreps poll and improved to 15-2 on the year. Alesha Lane was nearly unstoppable in the paint with 18 points. It's been a difficult year for KW as they dropped to 2-15 on the season and got 11 points from Makena Clemons. The Natrona ladies have won 10 of the last 12 Peach Basket's and will be in Rock Springs tomorrow. The Lady Trojans will host Sheridan on Friday.

In the boy's game, Kelly Walsh used a 21 point 3rd quarter to down Natrona County 47-36. The game was tightly contested in the first half but Kelly Walsh buckled down on defense and pulled away in the 2nd half. The Trojans got a sharp game from Ben Pacheco who hit, 5, three-pointers in the game en route to 18 points. So KW wins the Peach Basket for the 5th straight year and 8 of the last 9. Both teams have endured a challenging year as Kelly Walsh is 3-13 and Natrona is 5-12. Kelly Walsh will host Sheridan on Friday and Natrona will be in Rock Springs on Saturday.

