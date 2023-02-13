The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday approved $484,000 for supplemental major maintenance projects at nine schools for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Project Manager Doug Tunison worked with the school district maintenance staff and individual school personnel to develop this list, according to the agenda for the meeting.

The district's major maintenance funds will be used for these projects:

Crest Hill Elementary School: $375,000 to install a fire sprinkler system.

Dean Morgan Middle School: $5,000 to replace light lenses.

Fort Caspar Academy: $12,000 to repair sub-floor and install new flooring in art room.

Kelly Walsh High School: $10,000 to repair boilers.

Kelly Walsh High School: $5,000 to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning controller.

Kelly Walsh High School Stadium: $20,000 to repair track damaged by vandals.

Midwest Schools: $4,000 to replace the CTE air compressor.

Natrona County High School Mustang Athletic Community Center: $25,000 to repair lighting control system.

Paradise Valley Elementary School: $3,000 to repair boilers.

Pathways Innovation Center: $15,000 to replace carpet in upper commons area.

Roosevelt High School: $10,000 to repair science room hood.

