KW’s Taylor Siplon Commits to Metro State for Track & Field

Kelly Walsh track and field athlete Taylor Siplon has signed on with Metro State in Denver. Siplon will have a real chance to compete now that the indoor track season has begun even with a slightly limited format as compared to previous years. So, it will take a solid effort this season just to qualify for the 2021 state meet which will be in Gillette on March 6th for the girls and February 27th for the boys. It has been an unusual experience for track athletes in general as the entire 2020 season was wiped out due to the pandemic. So colleges are recruiting athletes who missed a full season so there is a world of unknown there.

It is known that Siplon placed 4th at the 2020 state indoor track meet in the 55-meter hurdles with a clocking of 8.83 which was a personal best. . She also took 8th in the long just at the state indoor meet, going 16 feet and a half an inch. Siplon also ran on the Trojans 1600 medley relay at the indoor championships. She also competed in last year's prestigious Simplot Games in Idaho and ran 9.68 in the 60-meter hurdles, which at the time was a PR.

In outdoor track, Siplon did qualify for the 2019 state championship meet in Casper as a sophomore and took 6th place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.84. She has some serious versatility on the track and in the field events, which would make her a prime candidate for a heptathlete at the college level.

Metro State in Denver is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Kelly Walsh H.S.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app