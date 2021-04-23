Kelly Walsh Sweeps Casper Cup Matches over Natrona
The Kelly Walsh soccer teams held court at home on Thursday afternoon with wins over Natrona in the Casper Cup matches. After a year off thanks to the pandemic, it was nice to see these teams in action and the KW boys posted a 2-0 win over Natrona to get to 7-1-1 on the year. Colten Atkinson and Hayden Hollinger found the net for the Trojans so KW has shut out NC in consecutive matches this season. The Mustangs fall to 3-3-1 on the year. kelly Walsh has now won the Casper Cup five times in a row.
On the girl's side, Kelly Walsh received a first-half goal from Hannah Holmberg and made that stand-up en route to a 1-0 win. The Lady Trojans now have won the Cup four straight times and improved to 4-2-1 on the year. NC dropped to 4-2-1 played KW to a 1-1 tie earlier in the season.
Both Natrona teams will be at Evanston on Friday with the Kelly Walsh squads going over to Evanston on Saturday.