Alyssa Depoorter of KW Signs with Valley City St. for Softball

Kelly Walsh's Alyssa Depoorter has signed on with Valley City State University in North Dakota for softball. In the last couple of seasons, she has played with the Wyoming Pride club team as well as with the Casper Crush program. Depoorter was a catcher at the club level but would like to migrate over to 3rd base at the college level.

Depoorter will not play softball in the Wyoming high school ranks and that sport will debut in the state this spring. She will play on the Trojan soccer team and was a 4A all-state selection as a goal-keeper in 2019.

Valley City State is an NAIA school that plays in the North Star Athletic Conference.

Frank Gambino

