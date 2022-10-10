UPDATE: Apartment Fire by Kelly Walsh High

UPDATE: There was a confirmed fire in the apartment complex off of South Walsh Drive, but the cause is currently under investigation according to Police Information Officer Top Steinhoff.

At this time there are no known injuries, and the apartment complex was vacant for renovations at the time of the fire.

The road is now open.

---------------------------

There is a potential fire by Kelly Walsh High School. Officers say they received the report at around 5:15 PM.

The roads are currently closed along South Walsh Drive as multiple agencies respond to the scene.

We will update this story when more details are known.

Photo Courtesy Shawn Jackson Photo Courtesy Shawn Jackson loading...