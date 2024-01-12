Over 800 People Without Power in Natrona County Due to the Wind
UPDATE: Power has been restored.
Rocky Mountain power is working to get the power back on for 835 customers.
It was first reported at 2:03 p.m. today. The company hopes to get power restored by 4:00 p.m.
RMP says the cause of the outage is the wind.
As a reminder, never touch or go near a downed power line.
