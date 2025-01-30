Orion’s Sword Sparkles in Wyoming Skies Tonight

"With the Moon now out of the way, this is a great time to look at the spectacular Sword of Orion region which contains the wonderful Orion Nebula" notes the Sky at Night magazine for the BBC.

How do I find it?

1. Look for three stars in a row

2. Find two brighter stars, one reddish and one white-blue on either side of the "belt"

3. Note: Betelgeuse is the reddish star to the north; the blue-white star is known as Rigel, to the south

4. Also: The three stars in Orion's Belt are named Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka, all Arabic for "the belt".

5. To find Orion's Sword, look directly below the belt to spot a faint line of stars, which is the sword.

6. The middle star of the sword is the Orion Nebula, a cloud of glowing gas visible even with the naked eye on a clear night.

Where in the sky?

Orion the Hunter can be found in the southern hemisphere. The constellation shifts west as temps warm up.

As one of the easiest constellations to identify in the winter sky, Orion has played an important role in history as a means of navigation for people long ago.

In Greek mythology, Orion was a hunter who Zeus put in the stars. Some versions say he was put there by the goddess Artemis.

There are several different versions that explain why he ended up stuck in the sky.

A common one, though, is that he was punished for boasting about how many animals he had killed.

