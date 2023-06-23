Opera Wyoming Presents Duo in Concert This Weekend

A Casper duo and a few special guests this weekend will entertain fans with show tunes, storytelling, comedy, magic, original works and other amusements in a concert sponsored by Opera Wyoming.

Opera Wyoming present Matt Stairs and Christine Kiefer-Butler in concert who will sing and perform at The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway, at 7 p.m. Friday (today), 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Matt's and Christine's special guests include Opera Wyoming stars Daniel Quintana, Emily Quintana and Amalie Ormon.

Matt is a Wyoming native. He has performed as an actor, singer and dancer in many productions in the Casper area, including appearing as a cast member of Opera Wyoming.

This summer he has been cast in both of Opera Wyoming musicals: play the role Rolf in the "Sound of Music" and the role of Ricky in "Ride the Cyclone."

Christine's musical theater work includes performing as Sister Mary Hubert in Stage III's production of "Nunsense" in 2018, and other variety shows and musical performances.

She also has had the privilege of being a cast member of Opera Wyoming since its inception five years ago. She currently serves on its board of directors.

Her performances with Opera Wyoming include "Die Fledermaus," "Nunset Boulevard," and "La Boheme."

"Christine is very excited and feels very privileged to be able to host and perform for this concert," according to her bio.

Matt Stairs/Christina Kiefer via Facebook Matt Stairs/Christina Kiefer via Facebook loading...