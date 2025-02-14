Opening Plato’s Closet: New retail resale outlet opening for teens and young adults

CASPER, Wyo. — Plato’s Closet, a national retail resale outlet for teens and young adults, is opening a location in Casper.

That’s according to a release from Winmark Corporation, the parent company of Plato’s Closet, as well as Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports and more.

“The brand is known for providing local teens and young adults with a place that not only puts cash back into their pockets, but sells gently used brand-name clothing and accessories in a variety of styles and sizes for less,” the release states. “With a focus on being a sustainable shopping resource, the new Plato’s Closet in Casper opens on Feb. 20. Plato’s Closet is part of Winmark – the Resale Company®, a unique national retail resale franchise that focuses on sustainability, small business formation and providing Resale for Everyone®.”

The new store is owned by local husband-and-wife team Matt and Naomi Ruyter.

“With a pre-teen and a teenage daughter, the couple have struggled to find local clothing stores that cater to their daughters,” the release states. “Matt and Naomi realized that they could combine their finance and retail backgrounds together to bring Plato’s Closet to the area, offering an affordable shopping location for young adults in Casper.”

The store is hosting its grand opening on Feb. 20 and, throughout the following few days, it will offer a number of different sales, deals and special offers.

According to the release, those details are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 23: Customers who spend $75 or more will receive a free tote bag while supplies last. All paying customers will receive a $10 coupon to be used on a future Plato’s Closet purchase of $50 or more.

Thursday, Feb. 20: The first 25 customers will receive a $20 Plato's Closet gift card, and there will be a drawing for a $200 Plato's Closet gift card.

Friday, Feb. 21: The first 25 customers will receive $10 in Plato's Cash, and there will be a drawing for a $50 Plato's Closet gift card.

Saturday, Feb. 22: The first 25 customers will receive $10 in Plato's Cash, and customers spend $50 or more will receive a $10 in Plato's Cash for a future purchase. There will also be a drawing for Beats Solo 4 Tru Wireless headphones.

Sunday, Feb. 23: The first 25 customers will receive $10 in Plato's Cash, and shoppers will earn double Fivestar points all day.

The release notes that no appointment is necessary to sell clothing and/or accessories to the outlet store. Customers can save up to 70% on “trendy, name-brand clothing and accessories.” Those who sell items can receive “cash on the spot” for gently used items that have been outgrown or are no longer wanted.

According to the release, Winmark’s resale concept allows for clothing and accessories to be shared with and used by others, rather than “thrown into a landfill.”

“There are very few local clothing stores tailored for teens and young adults, which is a challenge we’ve faced firsthand as parents,” Naomi said. “We’re thrilled to bring Plato’s Closet to Casper, offering affordable and stylish options, while also creating a resource that supports sustainability and gives back to the community.”

For more information or store hours, the new Plato’s Closet can be reached at 307-337-1028 or https://platoscloset.com/locations/casper-wy/.